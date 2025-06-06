Warrant Clearance Events to be held across Denver Metro Area

If you have an active warrant, Fresh Start Warrant Clearance Day for eligible offenses may be the key to clearing up your past without arrest.

Warrant clearance events will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for people with eligible warrants in Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Gilpin, and Jefferson counties. No appointment is necessary. The public is encouraged to arrive early in order to ensure enough time for case review. Court officials, probation officers, public defenders and district attorneys will be available to help people clear eligible warrants issued in that district, resolve cases or set a new court date, get back on track to completing probation and connect with on-site community resources.

Eligible offenses for warrant clearance differ by district and are listed below, along with event location. The events exclude people who have been charged or convicted of an offense under the Victim Rights Act, such as assault, child abuse, unlawful sexual contact or domestic violence.

• 1st Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties): Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility, 100 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden. Eligible offenses for warrant clearance include low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses, some class 5 and class 6 property offense felonies and class 4 drug felonies. To check warrant-clearance eligibility for probation-revocation cases, email *protected email* . To check eligibility for all other cases, email *protected email* . For more information, visit this website: https://www.jeffco.us/4346/Fresh-Start

• 2nd Judicial District (Denver County): A.I.D. Center of Denver County, 1370 Elati Street in Denver. Eligible offenses include Denver misdemeanor cases, Denver municipal cases, Denver class 3, 4, 5 or 6 felonies, Denver class 2, 3 or 4 drug felonies or probation violations in any of the case types listed above. For questions before the event, email *protected email*

• 17th Judicial District (Adams and Broomfield counties): This event will only be held virtually, and the link to join will be posted on this website the morning of the event: https://adamsbroomfieldda.org . Eligible offenses include low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses, some probation violation warrants, class 5 and 6 nonviolent felonies, possession class 4 drug felonies and failure to register. Email the Office of the Public Defender to determine if you are eligible: *protected email*

• 20th Judicial District (Boulder County): Boulder County Justice Center, 1777 Sixth Street in Boulder. . Eligible offenses for warrant clearance include nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses, some class 5 and class 6 property offense felonies and class 4 drug felonies. Find out more: https://bouldercounty.gov/district-attorney/fresh-start/

If you have an eligible warrant in one of the jurisdictions listed above, you may appear in person in, Boulder, Denver, and Jefferson counties and resolve your warrant virtually in another participating jurisdiction.