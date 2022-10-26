Voting centers opening for General Election

Many Arapahoe County voter service and polling stations (VSPCs) opened on Monday, Oct. 24.

Deputy Director of Elections Peg Perl encouraged voters to return ballots or vote in person early to avoid potentially long waits as Election Day nears.

“We expect the longest waits to be on final Election Day,” Perl said. “Voting early gives you the peace of mind that your ballot is in and you won’t miss your chance to be heard.”

Voters can visit a VSPC to request a replacement mail ballot, vote in person, and register to vote or update their registration. Four centers also offer curbside ballot pickup for voters on the go who need a ballot.

Voters can also use accessible voting equipment like audio ballots, tablets with large font ballots, and input jacks to connect to assistive equipment, such as sip and puff devices, paddles or a four-direction joystick.

Multilingual voters also have options to help them cast a ballot. Beginning this year, Spanish-speaking voters will be able to use live ballots in Spanish. There’s also a new, statewide translation hotline to translate ballot content, in addition to the interpretation service the County maintains to assist citizens with questions about voter registration.

All voters casting a ballot in person must provide an acceptable form of ID.

The Elections Division will manage a total of 32 VSPCs, all across the County, this election cycle, opening in three phases:

Phase 1: Oct. 24—Nov. 8.

Phase 2: Nov. 4—Nov. 8.

Phase 3: Nov. 7—Nov. 8.

All VSPCs are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., M—F to November 7, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 VSPCs will also be open, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.