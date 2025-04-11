Vote Which Piece Of PWD Equipment Should Be Named Next!

Let the selection begin! Will it be a dozer? A paver? A skid-steer loader or a motor grader? You decide which Arapahoe County Public Works and Development (PWD) piece of equipment is named next.

Each spring, PWD holds a naming contest for one of our pieces of equipment. The past two winners were Bob Ross the Paint Boss, a paint truck, and Orange Crush, an orange pavement roller.

This year we are switching it up and asking you to pick which piece of equipment will be named in our school-aged contest. Vote by April 11 using this form.

The four contenders are:

A Cat D6T Dozer, which is used to pushing road millings delivered by contractors to our Peoria Service Center yard. These millings are recycled and used on gravel roads. When the pile gets high, the dozer gets into action by smoothing out the pile. The dozer weighs 45,000 pounds has 125 horsepower and reaches a top speed of seven miles per hour.

A Paver, which is responsible for resurfacing roadways in Arapahoe County. The paver is used to turn asphalt into a smooth roadway. The average working temperature around the paver is 125 degrees. In a typical paving season, the paver will provide about 60 new lanes miles, which is equal to driving from Denver to Fort Collins.

A S770 Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader, which is one of our most useful and versatile pieces of equipment. It is used for asphalt patching, paving, drainage and right of way crews. It weighs about 9,000 pounds and has 92 horsepower with a top speed of seven miles per hour.

A 140M 3 Series Motor Grader, which helps maintain 475 miles of gravel road each year in the County. It features a 14-foot-wide blade, six-wheel drive capability and has a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

The equipment naming contest will open April 21. The winner will be unveiled at the annual PWD Play Date, which will be held on June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dove Valley Regional Park, 7900 S. Potomac St. in Centennial. The contest winner gets cool prizes.