View the first draft of Colorado’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan at a virtual meeting in December

DENVER – The draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be available for review by the public for the first time on Dec. 9, 2022. Following the presentation of the Plan, the CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado.



Background



State statute 33-2-105.8 directs the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to:

Develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in Colorado;

Take necessary steps to begin reintroduction no later than Dec. 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide; and

Pay fair compensation for livestock losses caused by gray wolves

Beginning in April 2021, CPW contracted with Keystone Policy Center to conduct the public involvement effort.



CPW worked with Keystone Policy Center to hold 47 public meetings in 2021, collecting feedback from more than 3,400 Coloradans.



Additionally, CPW appointed two advisory bodies: a Technical Working Group (TWG) (contributes expertise towards the development of conservation objectives, management strategies and damage prevention and compensation planning); and a Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) to provide recommendations to staff and the CPW Commission as they took on the drafting of the Plan.



Following the Dec. 9 presentation of the draft Plan, the CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado.



“All Coloradans interested in wolf restoration should plan to virtually attend this presentation or view the recording online at a time that is most convenient for you,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “Whether you’ve already submitted your feedback to CPW as one of the more than 3,400 Coloradans we heard from at public meetings over the past year or not, we’re encouraging you to look at the draft plan and submit your input at a public meeting in January and February,” Dugan said.



Dec. 9, 2022 – Presentation of the Draft Plan (virtual meeting)



Zoom/YouTube – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (approximate)



The draft Plan will be posted online at wolfengagementco.org on Dec. 9, 2022. At the Dec. 9 virtual Commission meeting, CPW will walk through the draft Plan. Time will be provided for Commissioner questions. A form for public comment will be posted at wolfengagementco.org on Dec. 9 and will remain open through Feb. 22, 2023.



There will not be an opportunity for oral comments from the public at this meeting, but the presentation will kick-off the public input process. Five statewide hearings will be held to acquire information from the public to be considered in developing the Plan. The hearing dates and locations are listed below with approximate times:



Jan. 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2023 – Gunnison – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2023 – Rifle – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023 – Virtual via Zoom – 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023 – Denver – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



The in-person hearings will begin with CPW providing a brief overview of the plan. All the hearings will provide time for Commissioner questions and discussion.



April 6, 2023 – Final Draft Plan and Regulations (Step 1 of 2) (in-person meeting) Location TBD, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



CPW staff will present the final draft Plan and associated regulations (Step 1 of 2). In-person public comment will be taken in a similar manner to the hearings and online comments may be made through wolfengagementco.org. The meeting will be streamed to YouTube to listen to live or by recording.



May 3 – 4, 2023 – Final Plan and Regulations (Step 2 of 2) Approval (in-person meeting) Glenwood Springs – Times TBD



Commissioners will vote on approval of the final Plan and associated wolf regulations.



Visit CPW’s Stay Informed page and sign up for the Wolf Reintroduction eNews to stay up to date with CPW’s Wolf Restoration efforts.