Veterans and military get free entry into Colorado state parks on Nov. 11

Veterans and military members, residents and non-residents, can visit any Colorado state park for free by showing proof of military service. Vehicles displaying a Colorado Disabled Veteran or Purple Heart license plate receive free entry to all state parks year-round.

The free day pass offers an opportunity to explore Colorado’s world-class state parks and experience the diverse wildlife and landscapes they showcase. Whether you’re a nature lover, an outdoor adventurer, or just looking for a peaceful retreat, there’s something for everyone at Colorado state parks.

Find a Colorado state park map and discover the activities available at each park using the online State Park Finder.

All other state park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW offers additional military benefits for outdoor activities to active-duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. These programs include free admission to state parks in August, free lifetime small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans, and a free specialty Independence Pass to visit Colorado state parks.

CPW offices and call centers will be closed on Nov. 11 to observe the state holiday. Call CPW offices ahead of your visit to confirm if Visitor Centers are open.

Colorado residents with any applicable fee-exempt military license plates, Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates may access Colorado state parks for free