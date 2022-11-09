Veterans and active military get free entry into Colorado state parks on Nov. 11

DENVER – As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans, active-duty military and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Nov. 11, 2022.

Veterans and military members, residents and non-residents, can visit any Colorado state park for free by showing proof of military service. Vehicles displaying a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plate receive free entry to all state parks year-round.

The free daily parks pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW also offers military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, free admission to all state parks in August, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents who qualify for Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates and free small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans. CPW also offers a Columbine Passwhich offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.

For more information about Colorado state parks, visit the CPW website.