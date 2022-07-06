USDA To Hold Special Webinar For Farmers Union Members Tomorrow

USDA has provided a link to join the special presentation on Thursday, July 7, from 11 am – 2:30 pm Mountain:



https://www.zoomgov.com/j/16118762201



There will be a reminder and a finalized agenda sent out tomorrow.

Top staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be presenting a special webinar designed specifically for Farmers Union staff and leaders to learn more about the many grant and program opportunities. This “USDA 101 Workshop” will be held online on Thursday, July 7th, from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Mountain) . Please plan to attend this event as Secretary Vilsack directed his staff to make sure that Farmers Union knows about all the opportunities that are available to the organization through USDA’s Food System Transformation framework.

The event will be a wide-ranging look at USDA’s funding opportunities to access capital, markets, and technical assistance, and will provide specific examples of how funding has been used in the past and how you can access it within your state. USDA will also be available for Q&A. A tentative agenda, subject to change, is available below.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

NFU USDA 101 Workshop

Thursday, July 7, 2022

11:00pm to 2:30pm Mountain

11:00 AM Welcome

1:10 AM Panel 1: Access to Capital

Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program

Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP)

Business and Industry Loan Guarantees (B&I)

Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program

Intermediary Relending Program (IRP)

Rural Business Investment Program (RBIP)

Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG)

Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP)

12:15PM Break (15 minutes)

12:30PM Panel 2: Access to Markets

Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP)

Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP)

Regional Food System Partnerships Program (RFSP)

Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS)

Value Added Producer Grants (VAPG)

1:20PM Break (10 min)

1:30PM Panel 3: Access to Technical Assistance

Agriculture Innovation Center Program

Rural Business Development Grants (RBDG)

Rural Cooperative Development Grants (RCDG)

Socially- Disadvantaged Group Grants (SDGG)

USDA Service Centers

Coming Soon: Regional Food Business Centers

2:10PM Final Q & A Session

2:25PM Closing Remarks

2:30PM Finish



Reach out with any questions! Email *protected email* or call 970 389 2041.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout