USDA To Hold Special Webinar For Farmers Union Members Tomorrow

USDA has provided a link to join the special presentation on Thursday, July 7, from 11 am – 2:30 pm Mountain:
There will be a reminder and a finalized agenda sent out tomorrow.
Top staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be presenting a special webinar designed specifically for Farmers Union staff and leaders to learn more about the many grant and program opportunities. This “USDA 101 Workshop” will be held online on Thursday, July 7th, from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Mountain). Please plan to attend this event as Secretary Vilsack directed his staff to make sure that Farmers Union knows about all the opportunities that are available to the organization through USDA’s Food System Transformation framework.
The event will be a wide-ranging look at USDA’s funding opportunities to access capital, markets, and technical assistance, and will provide specific examples of how funding has been used in the past and how you can access it within your state. USDA will also be available for Q&A. A tentative agenda, subject to change, is available below.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
NFU USDA 101 Workshop
Thursday, July 7, 2022
11:00pm to 2:30pm Mountain
11:00 AM Welcome
1:10 AM Panel 1: Access to Capital
Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program
Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP)
Business and Industry Loan Guarantees (B&I)
Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program
Intermediary Relending Program (IRP)
Rural Business Investment Program (RBIP)
Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG)
Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP)
12:15PM Break (15 minutes)
12:30PM Panel 2: Access to Markets
Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP)
Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP)
Regional Food System Partnerships Program (RFSP)
Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS)
Value Added Producer Grants (VAPG)
1:20PM Break (10 min)
1:30PM Panel 3: Access to Technical Assistance
Agriculture Innovation Center Program
Rural Business Development Grants (RBDG)
Rural Cooperative Development Grants (RCDG)
Socially- Disadvantaged Group Grants (SDGG)
Coming Soon: Regional Food Business Centers
2:10PM Final Q & A Session
2:25PM Closing Remarks
2:30PM Finish
Reach out with any questions! Email or call 970 389 2041.
