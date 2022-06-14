Updated Information and Request for Witnesses in Fatal Crashes on I-25

WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol responded to two crashes on Interstate 25 in Weld County on June 13, 2022, which resulted in six lives lost. They are requesting assistance for any witnesses that have not yet contacted law enforcement regarding the second crash to come forward with any information.

Shortly before 1:31 PM on I-25 near mile marker 243 a four vehicle crash took place in the northbound lanes, resulting in five fatalities from one vehicle and minor injuries to the driver of another vehicle. The vehicles involved are:

Vehicle 1: 1999 Kenworth semi-truck

Vehicle 2: 2015 Ford Edge

Vehicle 3: 2013 Ford Focus

Vehicle 4: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

Investigators believe vehicles 2-4 were in the left lane of I-25, slowed for traffic in the area. The Kenworth semi was also northbound in the left lane and rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, pushing it off the left side of the roadway into the center median. The Kenworth rear-ended the Ford Focus, pushing the Focus into the Mitsubishi. It is believed the Kenworth struck the Ford Edge a second time before the Kenworth hit the cable rail in the median, coming to a stop. I-25 was closed with traffic diverted at exit 243. The interstate remained closed as on scene personnel conducted the investigation, including the use of drones. All five occupants from the Ford Edge were ultimately declared deceased. Occupants from each vehicle include:

Vehicle 1: a 26-year-old male from Denver, CO, not injured.

Vehicle 2: a 20-year-old male driver from Gillette, WY, declared deceased at Medical Center of the Rockies.

Vehicle 2: a 20-year-old female passenger from Gillette, WY, declared deceased on scene.

Vehicle 2: a 47-year-old female passenger from Gillette, WY, declared deceased on scene.

Vehicle 2: a 3-month-old female passenger from Gillette, WY, declared deceased on scene.

Vehicle 2: a 51-year-old male passenger from Gillette, WY, declared deceased on scene.

Vehicle 3: a 45-year-old male driver from Greely, CO, transported to Medical Center of the Rockies with minor injuries.

Vehicle 4: a 30-year-old female driver from Denver, CO, not injured.

Vehicle 4: a 30-year-old male passenger from Palmdale, CA, not injured.

Vehicle 4: a 7-year-old unknown passenger from Brentwood, CA, no injured.

Identification of all parties is not being released to allow extended next of kin to be notified. Relationships between occupants of any vehicles is not known.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol, nor speed are factors in the crash. The investigation is open. No charges have been filed at this time.

At approximately 2:22 PM on Interstate 25 near mile marker 235 northbound, a three vehicle crash resulting in one fatality took place. A 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was northbound in the left lane. An unknown semi truck and trailer were northbound in the center lane; a 2001 International semi-truck and trailer were northbound in the right lane. The Kawasaki changed lanes multiple times and struck the unknown semi-truck’s trailer followed by striking the International’s trailer. The motorcycle rolled, slid into the middle lane, and was run over by the International semi. The unknown semi did not stop at the scene; the International came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from Northglenn, CO, was declared deceased on scene. The driver of the International semi, a 50 year old male from Denver, CO, was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash but investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling at an unknown but high rate of speed at the time of the incident.

Investigators are requesting anyone that has not yet contacted law enforcement but is a witness, has information, or dash cam footage related to the motorcycle and semi crash to please reach out. Witnesses may contact Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Winsett at: 970-506-4999 or Dispatch at: 303-239-4501, reference case number #3A221000.