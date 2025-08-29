Troopers on High Alert for Labor Day Weekend

Impairment and increased traffic don’t mix COLORADO—A long holiday weekend leads to increased traffic volumes as folks head out to socialize or enjoy the beauty of Colorado as summer winds down. With extra time off from work and school, people have more opportunities to drink or take impairing substances. Last year, troopers arrested 32 people on Labor Day for impaired driving. For a first-offense DUI conviction, a person can anticipate spending an average of $13,530 in Colorado. “You can quickly turn a weekend of relaxation into many months of stress by making the choice to drive impaired,” explained Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Even if you are fortunate to avoid a crash, the penalties associated with a DUI conviction are timely and costly.” If you have any prior convictions for drunk/drugged driving in Colorado, another state or a U.S. territory, it will count as a prior conviction in Colorado. In addition, a first-time DUI that causes injury or death is an automatic felony in Colorado, even if you have no prior criminal history. “A DUI conviction comes with serious consequences because we know the extreme risks one person is taking with other non-consenting roadway users,” stated Col. Packard. “Colorado has a lifetime lookback period, so no matter how long ago a DUI conviction happened, it will be recognized and counted in court when sentencing occurs for a new DUI.” The best way to avoid the long-lasting impacts on a person’s life due to a DUI conviction is not to get one in the first place. Make a plan for a sober ride before taking impairing substances outside your residence. In addition to a no-tolerance approach to enforcement with impaired drivers, the Colorado State Patrol is highlighting the consequences an average Colorado driver experiences after being arrested for DUI as part of their “Don’t Underestimate Impairment” campaign during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer (Memorial Day through Labor Day). Making a good decision “in the moment” while already intoxicated is unlikely. Don’t underestimate the consequences of this choice, and plan ahead for a sober ride.