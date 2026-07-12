Traffic Alert: Kiowa Creek Bridge Repairs

Heads up motorists in eastern Arapahoe County! Crews are repairing a bridge over Kiowa Creek on East Quincy Avenue/Airline Road.

The $180,000 repairs to the bridge, which is between North County Road 129 and Kiowa Bennet Road, are expected to be finished by mid-July, weather permitting. The bridge is located about 15 miles east of E-470.

The bridge has been reduced to one-lane with temporary traffic signals in place. The speed limit for this area has been reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The bridge was damaged earlier this year when a vehicle crashed into the guardrail, damaging the railing and the bridge’s concrete curb.

When entering the construction zone, motorists should slow down, be prepared to stop, maintain extra space between vehicles and watch out for workers.