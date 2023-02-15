Time is running out to help choose Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate

LAKEWOOD, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 –Time is running out to help make Colorado history.

There are still six days to vote in the Historic Colorado Contest, a Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles effort to honor the state’s 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate designed and chosen by Coloradans.

Voting is now underway at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado and will be open until Feb. 15. So far, almost 30,000 Coloradans have voted in the Historic Colorado Contest. The state’s 150th anniversary license plate will be based on the 13+ division’s winning design.

After the votes have been tallied, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the chosen design as well as present both winners with a $1,000 grant as well as a commemorative license plate.

About

The Historic Colorado Contest launched Sept. 19, 2022 with the goal of helping Coloradans honor and make history through license plate design and closed with more than 300 entries from 216 entrants. Of the 216 entrants, 133 were 13-years-old or older and these contestants submitted 215 license plate designs. The other 82 were younger than 13, and these Coloradans entered 97 submissions.

Three finalists per division were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators and Polis with a final, public vote on the top three designs. In addition to the two $1,000 grants, winners will get bragging rights, will be featured in all of the Governor’s Office’s and DMV’s relevant media releases as well as a commemorative license plate.

Coloradans should visit DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado for more information. The 150th Anniversary License Plate is expected to launch in the fall.

The Historic Colorado Contest is a low-cost effort to honor Colorado’s history and 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate.