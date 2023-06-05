The Reminders perform at the 2023 Anythink Backyard Concert Series

WHAT: Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series, presented by Amazon, returns for its 11th year this summer starting Friday, June 9with hip-hop duo The Reminders. The Backyard Concert Series is a family-friendly summer event that celebrates music and community while also raising funds for the Anythink Foundation. Hosted at the beautiful one-acre park adjacent to Anythink Wright Farms, these concerts are just one way that Anythink continues to establish itself as a cultural destination in Adams County and the greater metro area. The show is free and open to all ages. Sandwiches from Nosh Catering, frozen treats from Em’s Ice Cream, wine from The Infinite Monkey Theorem and beer from Great Divide are available for purchase on-site. This year, the Anythink Foundation will use proceeds raised to support efforts to make the performing arts more accessible to all in 2024. From free passes to local performances and immersive theater productions at a local Anythink, the money raised will allow the library to bring this critical art form to Adams County residents of all ages and backgrounds. Supporters can donate online or in-person at the concerts.
WHEN: Friday, June 9; doors at 5:30 pm, performance from 6:30-8:30 pm
WHERE: Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO 80602
About AnythinkTM
