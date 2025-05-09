The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive This Saturday

Saturday, May 10, 2025, marks the 33rd anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Throughout its history, the NALC has collected over 1.9 billion pounds of food nationally, thanks to a postal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Attached is the proclamation from the Aurora mayor designating May 10th as Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Day.

Participating in this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple: leave a non-perishable food donation (glass is not suggested) in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Your letter carrier will collect the item, and we will get the food to a local food bank or pantry. With your help, letter carriers in the United States Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers can help fight hunger.

This year, and every year, they are seeking volunteers to assist at post offices. Carriers always need assistance with unloading their vehicles at the end of the day when they return from their collections. Food banks may also require assistance loading food onto their trucks. Have a vehicle? You can help unload carriers’ vehicles of food during the day when their vehicles become too full. Bags and boxes need to be broken down, and food weights must be documented. Anyone who needs a volunteer certificate, they would also be happy to mail or email the completion certificate to you or directly to any organization.

Please contact NALC to express your interest in volunteering your time this year to help feed our community. Many area post offices need volunteers. The attached list includes the presidents of the branches in Colorado. They would be the best people to reach out to.

We appreciate your time and willingness. With your help, we can help STAMP OUT HUNGER!