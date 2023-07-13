The Mañanas perform at the 2023 Anythink Backyard Concert Series

WHAT:

Anythink’s

Backyard Concert Series

, presented by Amazon, continues on Friday, July 14 with Denver-based power pop/garage rock band, The Mañanas . The Backyard Concert Series is a family-friendly summer event that celebrates music and community while also raising funds for the

Anythink Foundation

. Hosted at the beautiful one-acre park adjacent to Anythink Wright Farms, these concerts are just one way that Anythink continues to establish itself as a cultural destination in Adams County and the greater metro area. The show is free and open to all ages. Sandwiches from

Nosh Catering

, frozen treats from

Em’s Ice Cream

, wine from

The Infinite Monkey Theorem

and beer from

Great Divide

are available for purchase on-site. This year, the Anythink Foundation will use proceeds raised to support efforts to make the performing arts more accessible to all in 2024. From free passes to local performances and immersive theater productions at a local Anythink, the money raised will allow the library to bring this critical art form to Adams County residents of all ages and backgrounds. Supporters can donate

online

or in-person at the concerts.