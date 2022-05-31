The Countdown is on… CCA’s 2022 Annual Convention is in Two Weeks



CCA has all the details worked out for you and we are here to help. CCA members, non-members, and allied stakeholders are all invited to attend. Registration is still open for the event so call the CCA office at 303-431-6422 to get registered or

for the event.





On the first day

Convention, CCA members will engage in the formation of grassroots policy development through the 10 different steering committees. Share your perspective and help form policies to shape the future of the association and the broader industry. On the second day, attendees will spend the morning networking in the trade show before attending the 5th Annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium sessions will

updates on critical issues from industry experts, and then explore the campus of connections at the National Western Center with a panel of invited partners at the new center. The evening will conclude with the Masquerade in the Mountains reception and banquet with live music, reconnecting, special presentations, and a delicious beef dinner! Wednesday will wrap up the event with a current issues and awards breakfast and the CCA business session.





As always, these events would not be possible without CCA’s sponsors! We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support.

