Thanksgiving Week DUI enforcement begins Thursday

According to preliminary data, between 2020 and 2023, Thanksgiving had the second-highest average of roadway fatalities in Colorado during a holiday period. Additionally, Thanksgiving ranks third-highest for impaired driving-related fatalities during holidays over this same time frame. Last year’s Thanksgiving Week enforcement period concluded with 353 reported DUI arrests across Colorado. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 833 impaired driving-related fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday period from 2018 to 2022 nationwide. Email *protected email* for data.

“So far this year, 181 people have died on Colorado roads due to impaired drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The holidays are a time to celebrate with loved ones, not mourn their loss. Colorado law enforcement is looking for impaired drivers to ensure every seat at your Thanksgiving table is filled. You can help. Take the steps to prevent a life-changing crash by using a ride-sharing service, taxi, or public transit to get home safely. ”

This Thanksgiving, The Wilhite Law Firm is offering to reimburse Uber or Lyft trips with rideshare credits to keep Coloradans safe and promote sober rides. This offer is valid for a one-way ride to your home and may be redeemed one time for the entire duration of the program (Nov. 27 to 30). You must submit your receipt for an Uber or Lyft credit reimbursement within two weeks of the last day of the program. Anyone age 21 or older who resides in Colorado with a valid ID may participate in the program. Visit www.wilhitelawfirm.com/rideshare-program for program information.

Data graph of Impaired Driving-Related Traffic Fatalities in the Highest Counties in 2024. Number of fatalities: Adams County: 23; Denver County: 17; El Paso County: 24; Jefferson County: 15; Larimer County: 11; Weld County: 22. Data reported as of Nov. 1, 2024. Source: Colorado Crash Data Dashboard.

“Make the smart choice and put your keys down if you’ve been consuming alcohol or cannabis — don’t risk a DUI, crash or worse this Thanksgiving,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Make it to your gatherings and holiday celebrations safely by making sure a designated driver is part of your plans. Even if you think you’re OK to drive, it’s always better to call a sober friend than put yourself and other Coloradans in danger.”

The recent Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period concluded with 179 arrests across 86 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Colorado Springs Police Department (18), Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (12) and Fort Collins Police Department (11). CSP reported 40 arrests. Following Thanksgiving Week, the next DUI enforcement period will be Holiday Parties from Dec. 12 to 25.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.