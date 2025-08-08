fbpx

Tell Us Your Thoughts About the Bijou Basin Preferred Plan by Monday August 11!

I-70 Scout

Please review the Bijou Basin preferred plan and provide your feedback through the online comment card by this Monday, August 11 at (www.surveymonkey.com/r/BijouBasinCommentCard).

The County has created the preferred plan after nearly a year of public input. You can see the preferred plan and read more about the project at www.arapahoeco.gov/bijoubasin. Adoption of the Bijou Basin OpenSpace Master Plan by the Arapahoe County Commissioners is expected later this fall.

For more information about the project go to www.arapahoeco.gov/bijoubasin.

