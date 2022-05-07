Take a Friend Fishing and reel in great prizes!

Mentor Gregory Geiger and mentee Roy Romero, winners of the 2021 Take a Friend Fishing contest, show off Roy’s first catch ever!

DENVER – For the fourth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and our partner Colorado fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing. As a reward for sharing your expertise and love of fishing, we’ve created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge. We are now offering prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee!



“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever,” said CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years. I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”



Mentors, take a beginner angler out or mentees encourage an experienced angler to teach you how to fish and enter to win some great prizes by submitting a photograph and brief story of your time on the water. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire.



Winners will be selected at three different times throughout the year (July, October and February). Both the mentor as well as the mentee will receive a prize. All prizes retail between $300 – $900!



Prizes include:

six-hour guided boat fishing trip for two provided by Northern Colorado Fishing Outfitters – $475

Full-day guided fly fishing trip for two on the Platte River near Denver provided by Trouts Fly Fishing – $550

Cooler package: Soft-sided YETI cooler and 60-quart polar cap cooler from Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s – $600

Full beginner fly fishing set up (rod/reel combo, tippet, leaders, tools, and fly box with 60 flies) from Ascent Fly Fishing – $400

Full beginner spin-casting set up (rod/reel combo, net, and tackle box with over $300 worth of gear and lures) – $400

Full ice fishing set-ups including; sled, auger, rods/reels, and pop-up shelter – $600

Premium fly fishing set-up: Orvis rods with Ross Reels – $900

Tenkara rods from Zen Tenkara – $300

Belly boat with accessories (fins & pump) – $300

Each winner will also receive a year subscription to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.

Mentor and mentee must be at least 21 years of age.

Mentees must meet one of these criteria:

Never had a fishing license until 2022

Only had a fishing license in 2021 (e.g., a second-year angler)

Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2017)

Contest participants must follow all applicable Colorado fishing regulations.

Mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license before the start of the contest.

To learn more, see the official rules and find out more about how to Take a Friend Fishing in 2022.