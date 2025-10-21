Strasburg plays Lyons in state softball first round Friday

After entering the 3A softball postseason as the No. 8 seed, the Strasburg Lady Indians enter this weekend’s state tournament seeded seventh and will play No. 10 and Patriot League foe Lyons at 12:15 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24, at Field A3 of the Aurora Sports Complex. With a win, the red-and-black would advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at approximately 2:30 p.m. against either second-seeded Eaton or No. 15 Sterling.

The state semifinals are slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship game expected commence later in the day at 1 p.m.

Ticket sales are all digital. No cash ticket sales will occur. For quickest entry, the Colorado High School Activities Association encourages tickets be purchased in advance. To buy tickets, visit https://gofan.co/CHSAA.