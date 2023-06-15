Statewide Surge Operation: No one wins in a CMV crash

(LIMON, COLO) Colorado State Patrol– On June 16, 2023 Troop 3D, the Limon POE, and local agencies will be conducting our quarterly statewide surge enforcement operation. Troop 3D will be focusing on CMV inspections and dangerous driving behaviors by and around CMVs. This is in conjunction with our Troop’s “No one wins in a CMV crash” campaign on I-70. Please drive safely in and around all CMVs, slow down, give yourself room. If you are operating a CMV, drive carefully and ensure you are operating legally.

