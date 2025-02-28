State’s largest teacher recruitment fair is Saturday at Dakota Ridge High School

DENVER — The Colorado Educator Recruitment Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Dakota Ridge High School, 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave. in Littleton. The event is the state’s largest teacher employment fair with representatives from 61 hiring school districts. The Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) and the Colorado Association of School Personnel Administrators (CASPA) are hosting the event, which allows licensed educator candidates to meet face-to-face with school district hiring officials from across the state. The Colorado Department of Education, an event sponsor, will have officials present to discuss any licensing issues. In the first two years since CERF’s inception, CASE has supported an average of 300 candidates to meet with districts in person. Recruiters are only from the state, but applicants from both Colorado and applicants outside the state are welcome. Some districts may be offering contracts or letters of intent. This event is open to all candidates who either hold or are eligible for a teacher license or alternative licensure for the 2025-26 year in the state of Colorado. This includes positions for teachers and special service providers. These special service provider job titles include counselors, psychologists, nurses, social workers, audiologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and orientation/mobility specialists. “The Colorado Education Recruitment Fair is a crucial opportunity for both aspiring and experienced educators to connect with districts looking for top talent,” said Bret Miles, executive director of CASE. “By bringing candidates face-to-face with hiring officials from across Colorado, we’re helping to strengthen the education workforce and ensure that every student has access to high-quality educators and support professionals.” Said Colorado’s Education Commissioner Susana Córdova, “The Colorado Educator Recruitment Fair is a vital event that not only helps fill critical teaching positions but also fosters meaningful connections between educators and school districts. By bringing talented professionals together, we are ensuring that Colorado’s students have access to the high-quality educators they deserve. This event represents our commitment to strengthening and diversifying the education workforce across the state.” Onsite registration is available from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 1. Only credit card payments will be accepted online and on-site. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and candidates will have the opportunity to meet with districts from 9-10 a.m., and interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jeremy Meyer at *protected email* or 720-668-6434.