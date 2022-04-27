Statement on Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Statement from Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs on Colorado Parks and Wildlife:



“Last week I received several complaints about inappropriate comments and interactions at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Partners in Outdoors Conference in Vail, CO. As the Executive Director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, equitable, inclusive access for all to our programs, events, and the outdoors are a priority personally and integral to the mission and culture of DNR. DNR has commenced a fact finding investigation to better understand what occurred and to help inform any future personnel or department actions. We will follow our processes and procedures in regards to complaints received associated with the conference.



In light of the complaints and events at the conference, I have placed Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow on administrative leave, and designated Heather Dugan as Acting Director for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.



Heather is currently Assistant Director for Field Services for CPW overseeing operations including training and investigations associated with protecting Colorado’s wildlife and providing a safe and enjoyable recreational experience for visitors to Colorado. During her 30 year career, Heather has worked as a full-time ranger, a training coordinator, instructor, and a region manager.”

