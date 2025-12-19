State Troopers Increase Presence This Weekend with Two Enforcement Events

The Colorado State Patrol Statewide DUI Team and the Front Range Regional DUI team will be conducting two separate enforcement events this coming weekend. The Statewide DUI Team will travel to Weld County on December 20 and 21. The Front Range DUI Task Force will conduct increased patrols in Adams, Boulder and Broomfield Counties on one night, Saturday, December 20, 2025. These operations focus on deterring impaired driving on major traffic arteries and feeder roads throughout their respective counties. While impaired driving will be the focus, any dangerous driving behavior observed or reported will be addressed. According to Colorado State Patrol data, troopers have investigated 127 crashes resulting from an impaired driver in Weld County from January 1 through November 25, 2025. Twelve of these crashes were fatal, and 43 caused injury. In Adams, Boulder, and Broomfield counties, there were 324 crashes involving an impaired driver during this same time period. Seven of those were fatal, and 84 caused injuries. The majority of the impaired driving crashes occurred on Saturday and Sunday. Other top crash causal factors in this same time period include distracted driving, lane violations, and following too closely. This special operation aims to stop impaired driving “in its tracks” to save lives. State troopers will focus on the detection and apprehension of drivers who may be impaired by or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of these substances. So, don’t take a break from driving responsibly. Always make a plan for a sober ride. We are asking the public for assistance in reporting suspected impaired drivers. The driver should be avoided by getting out of the way. Then, contact the Colorado State Patrol after you pull over by calling *CSP (*277), 9-1-1, or 970-249-4392. Be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated. All emergency calls can be made to 9-1-1. Participating Agencies: Colorado State Patrol – Statewide DUI Team

Colorado State Patrol – Front Range DUI Team