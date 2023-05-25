State Patrol is Asking for Assistance in a Serious Injury Crash

(COLO) Yesterday, at approximately 5:00PM, Colorado State Patrol Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on C-470 near Milepost 6, in the area of Quincy Ave and Bowles Ave in Jefferson County. A motorcycle struck a gray Audi SUV, causing serious injury to the 32-year-old rider and then left the scene. The initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling westbound on C-470 weaving in and out of traffic. The SUV was near the motorcycle traveling westbound on C-470. The front of the motorcycle struck the left rear of the SUV. The gray Audi then left the scene. The driver of the SUV has not yet been identified. Investigators need your help identifying the vehicle and driver of this hit and run. The vehicle is believed to be a gray Audi SUV which should have damage to left rear of the vehicle. License plate is believed to be 448 0408, unknown out of what state. We have included a picture of the actual vehicle below from a traffic camera. If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1A231388.