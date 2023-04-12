State Patrol is Asking for Assistance in a Fatal Hit and Run Crash

On April 11, 2023, at approximately 7:45PM, Colorado State Patrol Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County. A red Dodge Magnum hit and killed a 16 year old female juvenile pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing 76th Ave. in a southbound direction at Leyden street. The Dodge Magnum was traveling east on 76th Ave. when it struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The driver has not yet been identified.

Investigators need your help identifying the vehicle and driver of this hit and run. The vehicle is believed to be a red Dodge Magnum which should have damage to the front headlights. The license plate is unknown. We have included a picture of the actual vehicle below. If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1D231494.