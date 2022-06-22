State of Colorado Virtual Career Open House Highlights Openings at Nearly 20 State Agencies

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration (DPA), in partnership with the Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE), is hosting a statewide virtual career open house and hiring event on Thursday, June 23, 2022 to fill open positions in 19 State agencies.

“There are over 600 job classifications within the State of Colorado,” said Statewide Chief Human Resources Officer Lynne Steketee. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for job seekers across our wonderful state. We are looking forward to hosting this event with our partners at CDLE to support State agencies and bring more great talent to State government. We believe equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success, and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to attend.”

Governor Jared Polis encourages job seekers to join Team Colorado!

WHAT: Attendees will meet virtually face-to-face with representatives from the participating agencies in one online space. State of Colorado recruiters will be on hand to explain the various roles in their agency, explain minimum qualifications, provide valuable tips on how to apply, and more.

Participating Agencies:

Colorado Community College System

Community College of Aurora

Department of Agriculture

Department of Corrections

Department of Education

Department of Health Care Policy & Financing

Department of Human Services

Department of Labor and Employment

Department of Law

Department of Local Affairs

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Personnel & Administration

Department of Public Health & Environment

Department of Public Safety

Department of Transportation

Department of Revenue

Governor’s Office of Information

Office of Economic Development & International Trade

Office of the Governor

WHEN: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Register Here