State of Colorado Virtual Career Open House Highlights Openings at Nearly 20 State Agencies

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration (DPA), in partnership with the Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE), is hosting a statewide virtual career open house and hiring event on Thursday, June 23, 2022 to fill open positions in 19 State agencies.
“There are over 600 job classifications within the State of Colorado,” said Statewide Chief Human Resources Officer Lynne Steketee. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for job seekers across our wonderful state. We are looking forward to hosting this event with our partners at CDLE to support State agencies and bring more great talent to State government. We believe equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success, and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to attend.”
Governor Jared Polis encourages job seekers to join Team Colorado!
WHAT: Attendees will meet virtually face-to-face with representatives from the participating agencies in one online space. State of Colorado recruiters will be on hand to explain the various roles in their agency, explain minimum qualifications, provide valuable tips on how to apply, and more.
Participating Agencies:
- Colorado Community College System
- Community College of Aurora
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Education
- Department of Health Care Policy & Financing
- Department of Human Services
- Department of Labor and Employment
- Department of Law
- Department of Local Affairs
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Personnel & Administration
- Department of Public Health & Environment
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Revenue
- Governor’s Office of Information
- Office of Economic Development & International Trade
- Office of the Governor
WHEN: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Register Here