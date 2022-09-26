State of Colorado Informational Career Open House Highlights Openings at Nearly 20 State Agencies

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration (DPA), in partnership with the Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE), is hosting a second statewide informational career open house virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 to help fill open positions in 19 State agencies.
“In partnership with other State agencies, we held a successful open house event this past June,” said Statewide Chief Human Resources Officer Lynne Steketee. “We will continue to provide opportunities like this for job seekers across our wonderful state who are interested in public service. Along with our partners at CDLE, we are passionate about bringing more great talent to State government. We believe equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success, and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to attend.”
Governor Jared Polis encourages job seekers to join Team Colorado!
WHAT: Attendees will meet virtually with representatives from the participating agencies in one online space. State of Colorado recruiters will be on hand to explain the various roles in their agency, explain minimum qualifications, provide valuable tips on how to apply, and more.
PARTICIPATING AGENCIES:
- Colorado Community College System
- Colorado Energy Office
- Colorado Judicial Branch
- Colorado School for the Deaf & Blind
- CSU Global
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Early Childhood
- Department of Health Care Policy & Financing
- Department of Human Services
- Department of Labor & Employment
- Department of Law
- Department of Personnel & Administration
- Department of Public Health & Environment
- Department of Transportation
- Office of Economic Development & International Trade
- Governor’s Office of Information Technology
- Office of the Governor, Lt. Governor
- Office of State Planning & Budgeting
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Register as “An Attendee” on Premier Virtual