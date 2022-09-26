State of Colorado Informational Career Open House Highlights Openings at Nearly 20 State Agencies

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration (DPA), in partnership with the Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE), is hosting a second statewide informational career open house virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 to help fill open positions in 19 State agencies.

“In partnership with other State agencies, we held a successful open house event this past June,” said Statewide Chief Human Resources Officer Lynne Steketee. “We will continue to provide opportunities like this for job seekers across our wonderful state who are interested in public service. Along with our partners at CDLE, we are passionate about bringing more great talent to State government. We believe equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success, and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to attend.”

Governor Jared Polis encourages job seekers to join Team Colorado!

WHAT: Attendees will meet virtually with representatives from the participating agencies in one online space. State of Colorado recruiters will be on hand to explain the various roles in their agency, explain minimum qualifications, provide valuable tips on how to apply, and more.

PARTICIPATING AGENCIES:

Colorado Community College System

Colorado Energy Office

Colorado Judicial Branch

Colorado School for the Deaf & Blind

CSU Global

Department of Agriculture

Department of Corrections

Department of Early Childhood

Department of Health Care Policy & Financing

Department of Human Services

Department of Labor & Employment

Department of Law

Department of Personnel & Administration

Department of Public Health & Environment

Department of Transportation

Office of Economic Development & International Trade

Governor’s Office of Information Technology

Office of the Governor, Lt. Governor

Office of State Planning & Budgeting

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



WHERE: Register as “An Attendee” on Premier Virtual