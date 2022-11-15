State health department celebrates Colorado Recycles Week

Colorado is now poised to address the need for local recycling markets and attract end-market users and entrepreneurs to the state after the passage of the Waste Diversion and Circular Economy Development Center. The Center will grow existing, and create new, recycling and composting end markets, attract remanufacturers and entrepreneurs to the state, and provide necessary infrastructure, logistics, and marketing to create a sustainable circular economy for recycled commodities. We are currently

soliciting proposals

through January 17, 2023. If you are interested in learning more, please review the

request for proposals document

.