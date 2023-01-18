State Fire Agency Announces Community Risk Reduction Week 2023

Lakewood, CO- The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is taking part inCommunity Risk Reduction (CRR) Week. CRR Week is a grass-roots effort by an informal group of fire safety professionals from across the nation. The goal of CRR is to reduce the occurrence and impact of emergency events for both community members and emergency responders.

CRR Week 2023 kicks off on Martin Luther King Day, a National Day of Service, which is Monday, January 16, 2023. It runs through Sunday, January 22.

The idea is to help promote the awareness of CRR within the fire service by having a week where everyone can do CRR programs and demonstrate its importance to the fire service.

Learn more at crrweek.org