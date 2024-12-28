Start the New Year with a First Day Hike at Colorado state parks

Dec. 27, 2024



DENVER – Celebrate the New Year with fresh air and scenic views by participating in a First Day Hike at one of Colorado’s state parks. These guided hikes are organized annually to encourage individuals and families to start the year on the right foot – by getting outside and connecting with nature.



On Jan. 1, 2025, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to participate in a First Day Hike at a Colorado state park. For a complete list of participating parks, visit the CPW Event Calendar.



This year, more than 1,000 hikes are available in state parks around the country. The distance and rigor of the hikes vary from park to park, but they all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historical resources our state parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year.



Hikers can choose guided hikes that fit their comfort levels including mountain and hill climbing, walks along lakes, exploring trails that wind through forests, wildlife expeditions, and even adaptive adventures at various parks. From boating to fishing and horseback riding, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment from a park picnic table or bench, there is something for everyone in state parks.



To discover winter recreation activities at Colorado state parks and park pass options, visit cpw.state.co.us.



Join us in keeping Colorado, Colorado. Get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass with your next vehicle registration and support Colorado state parks and outdoor education programs for local communities. Learn more at cpw.info/keepcoloradowild

