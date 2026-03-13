St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period begins

The long-standing tradition of consuming alcohol over St. Patrick’s Day weekend is often associated with fun. But there is a darker side when it comes to consuming alcohol and driving. This includes DUI arrests, traffic crashes and even fatalities. In 2022, 74 people in the United States died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And last year, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers investigated 17 crashes involving an impaired driver over the holiday weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation joined CSP, AAA Colorado and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at the State Capitol to remind drivers to arrange a sober ride home before heading out to celebrate. The event, instead of featuring a pot of gold, featured a pot of car keys to symbolize drivers who chose to take a sober ride home. Representatives from state agencies, as well as victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes, were in attendance. Among them was Clara Shelton, whose brother, Sam, was killed by a drunk driver in 2016. With the Colorado Capitol as the backdrop, attendees spoke about the lifelong consequences of a DUI and the importance of never driving under the influence.

From March 12 to 18, CDOT is supporting Colorado State Patrol and 67 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe. Last year, 255 people were arrested during the same DUI enforcement period.

“Luck isn’t a safety plan. We saw a tragic increase in impaired driving fatalities last year, and we refuse to let St. Patrick’s Day celebrations add to that number,” said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard. “Troopers will be out in force to remove dangerous drivers from our roads. Before you take your first sip, make a plan. Use a rideshare, take public transit, or call a sober friend. There is no excuse for risking a life.”

“We want all Colorado drivers to get home safely this weekend,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Remember, even one drink can impair driving ability and sobering up can take much longer than people expect. Don’t test your luck — drive sober.”

MADD and AAA are providing an Uber discount code for Denver-area riders to encourage using rideshare services instead of driving. The code, LuckyDenver26, provides $8 off rides from 1 a.m. on March 14 to 6 a.m. on March 15. Code must be applied to the payment section of the Uber app prior to requesting the intended trip. The discount is valid for one-time use within the Denver metro area.**

The cost of taking 600 Uber rides is still less than the average cost of a DUI, CDOT says.

“MADD is proud to be at the Capitol alongside victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes as we work to make Colorado’s roads safer. We are making progress, but ending impaired driving requires everyone’s effort,” said MADD Colorado Executive Director Rebecca Green. “Take a minute to plan a sober ride home this St. Patrick’s Day. You can celebrate and save a life at the same time”

Colorado saw an increase in impaired driving deaths in 2025 as fatalities hit a three-year high, up 10% from 2024. As spring begins and people start to attend more outdoor activities with drinking, it is important to reiterate the importance of sober driving and remind motorists to choose a safe ride home after consuming drugs and/or alcohol.

“We know that folks are going to drink over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. There are ways to do it safely, and it’s up to all of us to make smart decisions,” said AAA Regional Director Skyler McKinley. “The best thing you can do is arrange a sober ride home before heading out. If you can’t, or if plans change, consider a rideshare or public transportation home. In a pinch, call a friend or family member — they’d rather hear that you need a ride home than that the unthinkable happened. Staying safe is at the core of having fun.”

From March 12 to 18, CDOT is supporting Colorado State Patrol and 67 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe. Last year, 255 people were arrested during the same DUI enforcement period.

Throughout the recent Presidents Week DUI enforcement period, there were 221 arrests. The agencies with the highest arrests were Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (24), Thornton Police Department (22) and Greeley Police Department (17). Following the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, the next DUI enforcement period will be Spring Events from April 17 to 22.