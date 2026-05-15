Spring recreation begins with a focus on safety and environmental stewardship

Coloradans and out-of-state visitors play a crucial role in protecting the beauty of state parks, living in harmony with wildlife and making the outdoors safer to explore.

Below are guidelines from outdoor experts on how to recreate responsibly and show respect to the great outdoors.

Know Before You Go

Preparation is key for outdoor activities in Colorado. The unpredictable weather, limited snowpack, muddy trails, cold water temperatures and strong currents on rivers and streams all underscore the importance of being well-informed and ready for any adventure.

As Colorado navigates drought conditions this year, CPW will be monitoring boating recreation options and restrictions at state parks and wildlife areas. Lower water levels can affect boating access or capacity, including potential boat ramp closures. Access for hand-launched watercrafts, like kayaks and paddleboards, is not expected to be impacted. Shoreline fishing access will not be restricted.

Boating and River Safety

Wear a life jacket​.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snowmelt from nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Water flows on streams and river bottoms can be inconsistent, so beware of rocks and unmarked hazards below the surface.

Colorado waters are not monitored by lifeguards. You swim and boat at your own risk.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

Bring layers of clothing for elevation and changing weather conditions, and a sound-producing device (whistle, horn) if you need to call for help.

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, and can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion. A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat, wet equipment, waders and boots.

Use a CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Station to decontaminate your gear.

“Outdoor recreation improves your heart health, but it’s important to know that being in water below 68 degrees for long periods of time can be dangerous, due to heat loss from blood circulating near the skin,” said Andrea Miller, regional chief executive officer of the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “This loss of heat can cause decreased function of a person’s heart, brain or other vital organs, increasing the risk of drowning or heart failure. Being prepared — including knowing your limitations, wearing appropriate clothing or gear and ensuring you know CPR and first aid — is the best way you can reduce the risk of a cold water emergency.”

Life jackets truly save lives, and the majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water, keep your head above water, and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.

Stick to Trails

It’s important to stick to trails and walk in the middle of them, even if wet or muddy, to avoid erosion and damage to plants.

Use the State Park Finder to explore maps of Colorado state parks.

Download the free COTREX app to find trailheads and closure alerts.

Respect trail closures — they’re closed for a reason.

Wear sturdy footwear to stay on trails in wet and muddy conditions.

“Some common mistakes we see that can lead to safety risks are not not wearing a life jacket on or near the water, not being prepared for the day’s weather (especially the afternoon storms we see in the Summer), and getting too close to wildlife,” said Chatfield Operations Manager Ben Vinci. “We want you to have a safe and rewarding outdoor experience at your State Parks and Wildlife Areas, so it’s important to check the weather before you hit the trailhead, bring the right gear, and give wildlife plenty of space.”

Leave it as you Find It

Colorado is beautiful all on its own. Leave plants, rocks and historical items as you find them so others can experience the joy of discovery.

Don’t pick wildflowers — they feed bees and are critical parts of ecosystems.

Carving or hacking plants and trees may kill or disfigure them.

Park in designated areas — undesignated parking can destroy vegetation and block outdoor first-responder vehicles in an emergency.

Trash the Trash

Throw all your trash into the trash cans and help keep our outdoor spaces clean.

Pack it in, pack it out. Whatever you bring into the outdoors, take it out with you.

Don’t leave pet waste bags on the trail.

Bring plastic grocery bags to carry trash when trash cans are not available or full.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Spring can be a particularly sensitive time for wildlife, as many species are nesting, birthing young or emerging from hibernation.

Leave young wildlife alone.

Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.

Be mindful of bears on trails and around your home to help reduce human-bear conflicts.

Keep dogs leashed on trails to prevent them from chasing wildlife.

If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, leave it be. Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

To learn more about Colorado outdoor recreation, visit cpw.state.co.us.