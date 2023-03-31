Social Security Goes Furthest in These Colorado Counties – Study

To determine the places where Social Security lasts longest, SmartAsset compared Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living. Counties where the average Social Security funds greatest exceeded living expenses were the places which ranked highest in the study.



For a look at the top counties in Colorado, check out the table below:



Rank County, State Cost of Living Annual Social Security Social Security Taxed? Social Security Goes Further – Index 1 Custer, CO $19,211 $24,317 Yes 92.95 2 Grand, CO $21,123 $22,833 Yes 79.22 3 Rio Blanco, CO $20,574 $22,170 Yes 78.87 4 Ouray, CO $21,870 $23,283 Yes 77.91 5 Sedgwick, CO $18,836 $19,618 Yes 76.00 6 Gilpin, CO $24,028 $24,817 Yes 75.05 7 Chaffee, CO $19,722 $20,102 Yes 74.25 8 Huerfano, CO $19,962 $20,098 Yes 73.24 9 Pitkin, CO $26,418 $26,619 Yes 72.28 10 Phillips, CO $19,647 $19,477 Yes 72.09

