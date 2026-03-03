Six Corridor teams make regional basketball this weekend; game times finalized

Both boys and girls teams from Strasburg and Byers and the girls from Bennett and Deer Trail all qualified for this weekend’s regional round of the state basketball postseason. In all cases, games start on Friday with winners advancing to regional championship games on Saturday.

STRASBURG

The Indian boys are the top seed in the 3A boys tournament and host Salida at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Mundell Gymnasium. Friday’s other game at Strasburg is No. 16 Lotus School for Excellence and 17th-seeded Highland at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winners will play each other at 1 p.m. Saturday for the regional title.

The Lady Indians are the 24th seed in 3A girls and travel to Roaring Fork (Carbondale) for Region 8 play. The red-and-black will play No. 9 Thomas MacLaren School at 3 p.m. on Friday and, with a win, would advance to play either the eighth-seeded host school or No. 25 Manual.

BYERS

The No. 6 Bulldog boys are a host site in 2A boys and will face off with No. 27 Fowler at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The other game that night is between No. 11 Swallows Charter Academy and 22nd-seeded Union Colony Prep. The regional title game between the two winners is slated for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 16th-seeded Lady Bulldogs make a trip to Merino where they will play No. 17 Center at 12 p.m. The other game is against the top-seeded host school and. No.32 Custer County at approximately 3:30 p.m. The regional championship game is set for 1 p.m.

DEER TRAIL

For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Lady Eagles made the 1A postseason. Deer Trail plays at McClave against the top-seeded Cardinals at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday’s other first-round game is between No. 16 Granada and 17th-seeded Kim/Branson at 11 a.m. The regional title game is slated for 11 a.m.

BENNETT

The No. 15 Lady Tigers play at 2:30 p.m. against No. 18 Jefferson Academy at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Timnath. The second-seeded host school plays No. 31 Fort Morgan on Friday. The two winners will face off in the 4A Region 2 finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

While the quarterfinal round of the Great Eight for 1A, 2A and 3A is set for March 12, the same round of play for 4A will take place on March 11. The 1A state tournament is at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley; 2A at Moby Gym on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins; 3A at Hancock Gymnasium at University of Denver; and 4A at the Denver Coliseum.