Shots fired into multiple homes; Investigators asking for tips

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find the person(s) who fired gunshots into multiple homes in Centennial. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on September 18, 2022. Dispatchers received reports from multiple callers about shots being fired near E. Progress Cir. and S. Flanders Ct. in Centennial. One person who called 911 said they heard five shots being fired, then a vehicle take-off at a high rate of speed while firing five more shots.

Another resident who lives in the 5200 block of S. Flanders St. reported his home was struck by a bullet that went through the living room window. The bullet passed through another wall, through a box of toys, and through the armrest of a chair where a 7-year-old boy was playing on his computer (see attached photo). Because the boy was playing a video game, he was leaning forward and missed the bullet by just a few inches.

Another home in the 5200 block of S. Flanders St. was also struck when a bullet went through the master bathroom window into the shower.

A few blocks away, another house was hit with gunfire in the 5300 block of S. Dunkirk Way. That bullet went through the back wall of the house and into the kitchen hitting a microwave.

Deputies located multiple shell casings in the area. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect vehicles are described as a black Mustang or Dodge with a loud exhaust and a black BMW 4-door sedan. Investigators are asking residents who live in the area to please check your doorbell and/or surveillance cameras for any vehicles in the area during that time. If the public has any information about this crime, please contact our Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477.