Sheriff’s Office Summer Fun Activity for Kids 8 to 17

Summer is here! Please join the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office SROs in several fun activities. Show off your skills at Kick Ball, Whiffle Ball, Bowling, and Dodgeball. We will provide lunch, ice cream, and more. Please complete the Application and Release of Liability form and email it to Sergeant Matt Cleveland at *protected email* Class size is limited to 20 kids. You will not be allowed to participate without a confirmation email and a signed Release of Liability form. See Below

DATE TIMES AGE GROUP ACTIVITY LOCATION June 21 9:00-1:00 8-12 Kick Ball Isaac Newton School 4000 E Arapahoe Rd June 21 9:00-1:00 13-17 Kick Ball Thunder Ridge School 5250 S Picadilly St June 23 9:00-1:00 8-12 Dodge Ball Cherry Creek Academy 6260 S Dayton St June 23 9:00-1:00 13-17 Dodge Ball Endeavor Academy 14076 E Briarwood Ave June 28 11:00-1:30 8-12 Bowling Celebrity Lanes 15755 E Arapahoe Rd June 28 9:00-1:00 13-17 Whiffle Ball Isaac Newton School 4000 E Arapahoe Rd

Application

Release of Liability Form