The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.

Sheriff’s Office Summer Fun Activity for Kids 8 to 17

Summer is here! Please join the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office SROs in several fun activities. Show off your skills at Kick Ball, Whiffle Ball, Bowling, and Dodgeball. We will provide lunch, ice cream, and more. Please complete the Application and Release of Liability form and email it to Sergeant Matt Cleveland at Class size is limited to 20 kids. You will not be allowed to participate without a confirmation email and a signed Release of Liability form. See Below

DATE TIMES AGE GROUP ACTIVITY LOCATION
June 21 9:00-1:00 8-12 Kick Ball Isaac Newton School 4000 E Arapahoe Rd
June 21 9:00-1:00 13-17 Kick Ball Thunder Ridge School 5250 S Picadilly St
June 23 9:00-1:00 8-12 Dodge Ball Cherry Creek Academy 6260 S Dayton St
June 23 9:00-1:00 13-17 Dodge Ball Endeavor Academy 14076 E Briarwood Ave
June 28 11:00-1:30 8-12 Bowling Celebrity Lanes 15755 E Arapahoe Rd
June 28 9:00-1:00 13-17 Whiffle Ball Isaac Newton School 4000 E Arapahoe Rd

Application

Release of Liability Form

