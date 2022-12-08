Sheriff’s Office Requests Help Location a Person of Interest

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office requests help from the public in locating a person of interest.

On 12/2/2022, Deputies responded to a medical call in the 9600 block on E. Easter Ave. At the address, deputies found a deceased female who appeared to have been murdered and was last seen by the hotel staff on 11/29/2022.

Sheriff’s Investigators are looking to speak with ALEXANDER JAMES MORGAN, age 28. ALEXANDER “ALEX” is a person of interest in the suspicious death.

ALEXANDER has several unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Investigators are asking the public to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line 720-874-8477 with any information about the death or the whereabouts of ALEXANDER MORGAN.