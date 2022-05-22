Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Finding Victims

CENTENNIAL- On May 18, 2022, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested ERIK OLDHAM, age 37, on the charges of
18- 3-405(1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child F3
18-3-405.3 (1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child (Position of Trust) F3 18-3-403(1.5) Unlawful Sexual Contact F4
18-3-305(1) Enticement of a Child F4
18-2-101 Criminal Attempt F4
OLDHAM was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August of 2021.
In late 2021 a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior with an athlete by OLDHAM.
OLDHAM is being held on a no-bond hold.
If you or someone else believes they are a victim of OLDHAM, the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you.
Anyone with information is requested to call Investigator Schell at 720-874-4042