Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Finding Victims

CENTENNIAL- On May 18, 2022, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested ERIK OLDHAM, age 37, on the charges of

18- 3-405(1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child F3

18-3-405.3 (1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child (Position of Trust) F3 18-3-403(1.5) Unlawful Sexual Contact F4

18-3-305(1) Enticement of a Child F4

18-2-101 Criminal Attempt F4

OLDHAM was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August of 2021.

In late 2021 a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior with an athlete by OLDHAM.

OLDHAM is being held on a no-bond hold.

If you or someone else believes they are a victim of OLDHAM, the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you.

Anyone with information is requested to call Investigator Schell at 720-874-4042