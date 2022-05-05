Seventeen Names to be Added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial (CLEM)

WHAT: Each year, members of Colorado’s law enforcement community gather to honor those law enforcement officers who gave their lives at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial (CLEM) ceremony.

WHERE: Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, 15055 S. Golden Road, Golden, CO 80401

WHEN: Friday, May 6, 2022

10 a.m. start time (please arrive early to set up)

BACKGROUND: The names of nine Colorado law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021, along with the addition of the names of eight historical Colorado line-of-duty deaths will be formally added to the state’s memorial. With the addition of these seventeen names, there are now 342 officers’ names engraved on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

1) Eric H. Talley / Boulder Police Department / March 22, 2021

2) James A. Herrera / Denver Sheriff’s Department / May 16, 2021

3) Daniel J. Trujillo / Denver Sheriff’s Department / May 26, 2021

4) Gordan Beesley / Arvada Police Department / June 21, 2021

5) Eric J. Scherr / Aurora Police Department / August 30, 2021

6) Ty A. Powell / Windsor Police Department / October 13, 2021

7) Clay Z. Livingston / Elbert County Sheriff’s Office / December 3, 2021

8) Joseph A. Pollack / Douglas County Sheriff’s Office / December 9, 2021

9) Wayne S. Weyler / Mesa County Sheriff’s Office / December 10, 2021

Past line-of-duty deaths also being honored:

10) James C. Richey / Denver Marshal’s Office / February 4, 1862

11) Charles Wilcox / Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office / September 19, 1899

12) Rafael Pena / Antonito Marshal’s Office / August 7, 1908

13) Andrew Sandberg / Denver Police Department / October 31, 1911

14) Frank S. Potestio / Denver Police Department / November 22, 1918

15) Peter A. Walsh / Denver Police Department / November 23, 1918

16) Eduardo Dominguez / Conejos County Sheriff’s Office / April 10, 1940

17) Robert E. Sandoval / Denver Police Department / October 29, 2020