Scam Alert

Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is fielding calls from community members concerned about a caller, identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office employee, stating there is a warrant out for the individual for either failing to appear in court or failing to show up for jury duty and asking for a form of payment to avoid being arrested and going to jail.
This is terrifying and it is FRAUD!!!
This is NOT coming from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.
No Elbert County official will ever contact you by phone, email, or text about jury duty. Official jury duty communication will come by U.S. Mail only.
If you receive one of these calls, texts, or emails:
- Do not respond
- Do not click any links
- Do not send money
This is a scam!
