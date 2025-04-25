Safely dispose of your unused medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National event highlights importance of safe medication disposal, available in Colorado year-round

Denver (April 23, 2025) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages Coloradans to get rid of their unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26 and reminds them that Colorado offers those services throughout the year.

The process is simple:

Gather unused or expired medications. Remove any personal information from the packaging. Place the medications in a sealable bag or container. Take the bag or container to a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day site on April 26 or a Medication Takeback collection site any time of the year.

“DEA’s national drug take-back events are a valuable disposal option, and Coloradans are fortunate to have hundreds of collection kiosks throughout the state that accept medications 365 days a year,” said Jeff Lawrence, director of CDPHE’s Division of Environmental Health and Sustainability. “Our program is convenient, effective, and makes it easy for Coloradans to do their part to protect their families and their community all year round.”

Coloradans can dispose of almost all expired or unneeded prescription or over-the-counter medications in a Medication Takeback Dropbox, including:

Opioids and other controlled substances.

Empty inhalers.

Unused prescription creams and patches.

These sites do not accept:

Trash.

Sharps or syringes.

Thermometers.

Chemotherapy medication.

Illicit substances.

CDPHE’s Medication Takeback Program helps Coloradans properly dispose of unused medication. Proper disposal prevents the potential for accidents and misuse, protecting children and teens from harm. Medications flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash can contaminate water systems and threaten wildlife. The program partners with clinics, pharmacies, and law enforcement agencies to make 174 drop-off locations available across Colorado year-round. For more information, visit the Medication Takeback Program or TakeMedsSeriously.org.