REVEALED: The Most Popular Gaming Consoles by State

A new report ranks the most popular gaming console in each state

PlayStation 5 dominates the gaming market as the most popular gaming console

The X box Series X didn’t sit in the number one spot in any of the states in the US

With the two-year anniversary of the PS5 coming up in November, you’d expect it to be easy to get your hands on the popular next-generation console. However, even with restocks – it’s still impossible to get your hands on them in certain countries.

The experts at CasinosCrypto.com have analyzed Google search trends data to determine which console is the most popular in each US state.

For most, it won’t come as a surprise that the PS5 has dominated the gaming market throughout the last two years, taking the number one spot in 34 states across the US including Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and New York.

A close second, the five-year-old Nintendo Switch ranked as the favourite console in 16 states and wasn’t far behind the PS5 across many parts of the US.

Eleven states shared the same ranking as New York with PlayStation 5 ranking as the favourite console followed by Switch, PC and then X box.

In the states where the X box ranked as the second most popular console, the PS5 took a massive hit, moving down the list into third place. The X Box ranked second in 11 states, including New Hampshire, Utah, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Below is a complete list of the ranking most popular gaming consoles across each state:

Ranking States Xbox series x Ps5 PC Switch California 4 1 3 2 Texas 4 1 3 2 Pennsylvania 3 1 4 2 New York 4 1 3 2 Georgia 4 1 3 2 Florida 4 1 3 2 Wisconsin 3 2 4 1 New Jersey 3 1 4 2 Indiana 4 1 3 2 Washington 3 1 4 2 Virginia 4 1 3 2 Oregon 3 1 4 2 Arizona 3 1 4 2 Illinois 4 1 3 2 Nevada 3 1 4 2 Minnesota 3 1 4 2 Ohio 3 1 4 2 Michigan 3 1 4 2 Louisiana 3 1 4 2 Delaware 4 1 3 2 Missouri 4 1 3 2 Oklahoma 4 1 3 2 Kentucky 3 1 4 2 Arkansas 3 1 4 2 Maryland 3 1 4 2 Nebraska 3 1 4 2 North Carolina 3 1 4 2 Connecticut 3 1 4 2 South Carolina 3 1 4 2 Massachusetts 3 1 4 2 Tennessee 3 2 4 1 Rhode Island 3 1 4 2 North Dakota 3 2 4 1 Kansas 3 1 4 2 Hawaii 3 2 4 1 Colorado 3 1 4 2 New Mexico 2 3 4 1 Alabama 3 2 4 1 Mississippi 3 2 4 1 West Virginia 2 3 4 1 Idaho 2 3 4 1 South Dakota 2 3 4 1 Utah 2 3 4 1 Iowa 3 1 4 2 Maine 2 3 4 1 Vermont 2 3 4 1 Wyoming 2 3 4 1 Montana 2 3 4 1 Alaska 2 1 4 3 New Hampshire 2 3 4 1