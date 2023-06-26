Reminder: Big Game Season Structure public meetings continue through June 29, 2023

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come. As part of its Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) planning process, CPW is holding a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about the BGSS topics under consideration. A list of remaining meeting locations, dates, and times can be found below.



CPW encourages the public to attend these public meetings to learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering for the upcoming BGSS cycle. For more information regarding these public meetings, visit our BGSS EngageCPW page.



BGSS topics being discussed at the public meetings include: Alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses

Rifle season date structures for deer and elk

Early season (archery and muzzleloader) date structures

Adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season

Adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season The topics covered during these meetings are starting points for discussion. Additional topics and options may be considered at future meetings.



Open house meetings will consist of several stations where members of the public can learn more about specific BGSS topics, ask questions, and give verbal feedback directly to staff. Each station will have a different interactive activity that allows attendees to provide input.



Town hall meetings will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and will include live interactive digital polling via smartphones and devices to compile input from attendees on each of the BGSS topics. All attendees are encouraged to bring a smartphone or device to the town hall meetings to better and more fully participate. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide verbal feedback to staff.



What is the Big Game Season Structure planning process and why is it important?

The BGSS planning process is a critical component of big game management and big game hunting regulation development.



The central purpose of the BGSS planning process is to determine: What, when, and where types of big game hunting opportunities are available.

How opportunities are divided among hunters. Through this planning process, CPW is better able to maintain healthy wildlife populations while keeping with management objectives and provide recreational benefits for the hunting and non-hunting public.



How does CPW evaluate BGSS?

CPW evaluates and updates the BGSS by gathering internal and external input, evaluating the current season structure, and identifying emerging issues related to season structure. CPW then uses that information to develop policy recommendations for the upcoming framework. This approach helps ensure the administration of hunting is continuously aligned with big game management needs as well as sportspersons interests.



After all public meetings have concluded, CPW will compile all the public input received into a public outreach summary report. This report will be presented to the Parks and Wildlife Commission during the August Commission meeting. Staff will then begin developing draft BGSS recommendations this fall and present their recommendations to the Commission in the spring of 2024.



2025 – 2029 Big Game Season Structure Public Meetings List



Virtual Meeting Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. MT – register here Tuesday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 6, Meeker (open house) Meeker Fire Department, 236 7th Street, Meeker, 81641 Southeast Region

Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 3, Sterling (town hall) Northeastern Junior College, Ballroom, 100 College Ave, Sterling, 80751 Learn more about BGSS and the planning process on our website.