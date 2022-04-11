Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado Opens Evacuation Center

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado are providing support

for those evacuated due to a fast-moving brush fire in Pueblo, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, APRIL 10, 2022 – The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado has opened an evacuation center ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance due to the fast-moving brush fire located north of the Arkansas River and east of Pueblo Blvd. in Pueblo, Colorado. Red Cross volunteers are standing by to help people with immediate needs, supplies and support.

The evacuation center is located at the Goodnight Elementary School: 624 Windy Way, Pueblo, CO 81005.

The Red Cross will be available for additional support and help, as it is requested from the counties, cities and Emergency Operation Centers involved. Visit https://cowyredcrossblog.org/pueblo-brush-fire for current updates.