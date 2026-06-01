Public input wanted on proposed O&G site near Aurora Reservoir

Arapahoe County invites residents to weigh in on the proposed State Blanca West oil and gas facility in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Crestone Peak Resources LLC’s (dba as SM Energy, formally Civitas), has submitted a complete application for the proposed oil and gas facility within Lowry Ranch.

Final public comments will be accepted exclusively through the County’s online comment form until 11:59 p.m. on June 10, 2026.

The applicant proposes 18 oil and gas wells within a 16.82-acre pad site on a 21.52-acre agriculture parcel located about a half mile south of East Quincy Avenue and a half mile north of East Reservoir Dam Road. The site is located within the Box Elder watershed tributary and lies outside of the floodplain.

A new gravel private road will access the site. Drilling operations will occur in two phases, with the first eight wells drilled and completed, followed by the drilling and completion of the remaining 10 wells. Construction of the pad will take about eight weeks for the first phase.

A wildlife-friendly fence will be built around the site. Locked gates will be installed at the access road/well pad entrance after the wildlife fence is built. The fencing and gates will provide security for the life of the well.

County staff are now reviewing the application through the lens of oil and gas regulations in Arapahoe County’s Land Development Code (LDC). In 2023 and 2024, the County amended the LDC with additional rules regarding setbacks, air and water quality monitoring, and more. These amendments made Arapahoe County’s oil and gas regulations the strictest in the state. The guiding regulations—the result of years of feedback from industry and stakeholders— provide an objective framework by which to evaluate this application.

Following a thorough review of the final application materials and the final public comments submitted via web form, the County will decide whether to approve or deny the application.