Protégete celebrates Latino Conservation Week with events across the state

En español abajo



Denver – Protégete, dedicated to building Latine environmental leadership and power to help drive climate, land, water, and environmental justice policy forward, will join events to celebrate Latino Conservation Week (July 15-23), which promotes participation of the Latino community in outdoor recreation and conservation efforts.

“Latinos have been contributing for centuries to the conservation of our lands, water and the natural resources in Colorado. It is imperative that our stories, climate solutions and love for our Madre Tierra be an integral part of the conservation movement,” said Beatriz Soto, Director of Protegete. “Latino Conservation Week in Colorado has been a success for several years. From urban neighborhoods like Montbello to rural communities like Rifle, we bring our community together not just to advocate, but to celebrate our contributions.”

In celebration of Latino Conservation Week’s 10th anniversary, the theme is “Disfrutando y Conservando Nuestra Tierra” (Enjoying and Conserving Our Land). Communities, nonprofits, faith-based, and government organizations and agencies are participating in events throughout the state to promote conservation efforts and provide an opportunity for Latinos to show their support for protecting the land, water, and air. These events will honor the generations-long ties to conservation by Latinos in Colorado and will raise their voice in the decision-making process.

“As the first Latina representative to be elected on the western slope, I am proud to honor Latino Conservation Week. The quality of our lives, and our livelihoods, depend on having a future with clean air, clean water, and thriving wild lands. As Latinos we have a deep history of relationship with the outdoors, and we are an integral part of the Colorado outdoors – through recreation, work, play, and conservation and climate justice efforts,” said Colorado State Representative Elizabeth Velasco of the 57th District.

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues in recognizing Latino Conservation Week. As Coloradans and Latinos, we have a deep appreciation for our natural resources and the role they play in our way of life. Latino Conservation Week celebrates the contributions of the Latino community to conservation efforts and provides an opportunity for all Coloradans to engage in outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship. I am honored to be a part of this important initiative and look forward to continuing to uplift this message,” said Colorado State Senator Julie Gonzales of the 34th District and Majority Whip of the Colorado State Senate.

Learn more about Latino Conservation Week and find an event near you.