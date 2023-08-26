Post-tropical storm Harold makes its presence known in Colorado, with widespread rain sticking around

By Andrew Maciejewski, Summit Daily News

While post-tropical storm Harold has been downgraded as it makes its way inland from the Gulf of Mexico, it is making its presence known across Colorado as heavy rains fall across the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo said while most of the moisture from the defunct tropical storm should make its way out of Colorado by Saturday evening, lingering showers are expected to last through Tuesday.

“There will still be widespread showers, but it will be light rain over the High Country,” he said.

The extended forecast in Dillon calls for thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, but the storms and lightning could linger into the evening. Thunderstorms are possible all the way up until midnight Saturday.

“The remnants of tropical storm Harold will move into Colorado on Friday with an abundance of moisture along with weak winds aloft resulting in the potential for widespread and slow-moving showers and thunderstorms,” OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith wrote in his blog post Friday. “A cold front sneaking into Northeast Colorado will also result in low-level upslope winds blowing from the east, which will favor the Colorado Front Range east of the Divide.”

Flash floods could be possible through Saturday, and wildfire burn scars, steep terrain and small streams will be the most susceptible to mudslides and flooding due to the heavy rainfall possible Saturday.

As far as temperatures, the cooling pattern is expected to wane later in the week.

“Temperatures from California to the Central Rockies will be on the cooler side of average on Friday and into the weekend before warming up early next week,” Smith wrote.

Storms will continue Sunday, with lightning possible before noon and also extending into the evening hours. Things will begin to clear out Sunday night and into early Monday morning, according to the current forecast, but with rain expected to pick up again in the morning, the break won’t last long.

Smith noted that although the rainfall should be lighter on Sunday, “thunderstorms may be more common with frequent lightning activity and locally heavy rain possible,” according to his blog.

Drier weather should appear Monday night and into Tuesday morning, making way for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Another Gulf of Mexico system is making its way toward the U.S., and it is expected to gain power as it heads through the warm waters of the Gulf. However, this storm is expected to track toward Tampa, Florida.

The six to 10 day outlook for Colorado shows a possibility for above average precipitation while temperatures are expected to be above average.

Up at elevation, however, temperature forecasts show a potential for below-freezing temperatures, with a possiblity for now at high elevations, according to Mountain-Forecast.com.