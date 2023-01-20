Point in Time counts those experiencing homelessness

Coordinated effort provides data on building comprehensive strategies to help end homelessness

ARAPAHOE COUNTY—Jan. 18, 2023— Arapahoe County will participate in the annual Point in Time Count of those experiencing homelessness on the evening of Jan. 23, 2023. Volunteers and community partners conduct the count throughout the County.

The effort raises public awareness, promotes collaboration across the region, and provides needed data. The goal is to inform local government and community partner response efforts to help house neighbors experiencing homelessness.

The count is conducted in coordination with seven metro area counties through the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI) and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Arapahoe County counts those experiencing homelessness across all jurisdictions except within the City of Aurora, which stands alone as an individual HUD jurisdiction. Homelessness knows no boundaries and the data collected across the metro region informs coordinated efforts to support our most vulnerable community members. Including Aurora figures, more than 1100 individuals were counted in 2022—a 55% increase in just two years.

The 2023 numbers will be released later this year. In 2022, Arapahoe County kicked off a coordinated effort with local municipalities, service providers and community agencies to strategically work toward ending homelessness through a Homeless Coordinating Committee.