Planned Department of Revenue Outage to Impact Business Registration, Online Voter Registration over Presidents Day Weekend

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s (CDOR) planned upgrade to driver license and motor vehicle technology systems over Presidents Day weekend will impact some Colorado Department of State (CDOS) platforms.
The Colorado Department of Revenue upgrade will cause the following impacts to CDOS systems beginning Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7 p.m. CDOR expects the outage to conclude the morning of Tuesday, February 17.
- BUSINESS FILING: Anyone filing a business document and listing an individual as a registered agent will be unable to do so. Some filers will still be able to select an entity as a registered agent, and may choose to list the entity they are filing for as the registered agent in certain filings pursuant to Colorado law.
- VOTERS: Individuals registering to vote for the first time using Online Voter Registration (OLVR) and using their social security number for verification will be unable to do so. Individuals will still be able to register using a Colorado Driver’s License Number.
CDOS recommends that all Coloradans who had planned to access these systems over Presidents Day weekend do so before Friday, February 13 at 7 p.m. For more information regarding the upgrade and its impact on services, please visit dmv.colorado.gov/mydmv.
