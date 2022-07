TDS has informed us that the landline phones may be out until tomorrow. This is also affecting 911 calls, and the Adams County Sheriff has requested residents use the non-emergency number of (303)288-1535 for emergencies.

–TDS is currently working on the problem.

For those needing to contact The I-70 Scout office for immediate assistance, please E-MAIL us at:

THANK YOU,

The I-70 Publishing Company